Teen in serious condition after being hit by car in Crosby

CROSBY, Texas (KTRK) -- Just one day after a 13-year-old girl was run over while walking with her brother, another teen has been hit by a vehicle.This time is was near Crosby.The 15-year-old was trying to cross FM 1942 when they were hit, according to authorities.The driver stayed at the scene, but the teen had to be flown to the hospital.According to reports, the 15-year-old is said to be in serious condition.