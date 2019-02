EMBED >More News Videos Teen leads police on high speed chase down I-10.

Authorities say a teen believed to be 13 or 14 years old led them on an hour-long chase.According to Harris County Precinct 5's office, the chase began in northwest Harris County at Clay Road and Highway 6.Authorities say the chase ended at Bunker Hill at I-10 at La Guadalajara Restaurant near Memorial City Mall.The reason behind the chase is unknown at this time.