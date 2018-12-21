HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Authorities are on the scene of a deadly accident in north Harris County.
According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, a teenager died after being hit by a car. The 19-year-old was rollerblading on the poorly lit stretch of road, with earbuds on at the time of the crash.
Update on Auto-Ped fatal crash: This section is poorly lit, male is said to have been rollerblading with earbuds on. All factors will be reviewed. Driver remained at the scene.— Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) December 21, 2018
The wreck happened at about 6:30 a.m. in the 19400 block of East Hardy, just south of FM 1960.
A car at the crash scene had considerable windshield damage. Authorities say the 53-year-old driver couldn't see the victim in the dark. She stayed on the scene and was cooperating with authorities.
RAW VIDEO: Skyeye over scene of deadly crash
No charges have been filed against the driver, but the accident remains under investigation.
Follow ABC13 Reporter Steve Campion on Twitter and Facebook.