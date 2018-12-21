Update on Auto-Ped fatal crash: This section is poorly lit, male is said to have been rollerblading with earbuds on. All factors will be reviewed. Driver remained at the scene. — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) December 21, 2018

Authorities are on the scene of a deadly accident in north Harris County.According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, a teenager died after being hit by a car. The 19-year-old was rollerblading on the poorly lit stretch of road, with earbuds on at the time of the crash.The wreck happened at about 6:30 a.m. in the 19400 block of East Hardy, just south of FM 1960.A car at the crash scene had considerable windshield damage. Authorities say the 53-year-old driver couldn't see the victim in the dark. She stayed on the scene and was cooperating with authorities.No charges have been filed against the driver, but the accident remains under investigation.