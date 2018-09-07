Teen girl charged as adult in Richmond dad's deadly stabbing

EMBED </>More Videos

TIMELINE: Father murdered trying to sell his car online (KTRK)

RICHMOND, Texas (KTRK) --
A 16-year-old girl who was charged in the deadly stabbing of a Richmond father of four will be tried as an adult.

In February, Dalena Nguyen was referred to the Harris County Juvenile Probation Department on a charge of capital murder for the December stabbing death of Altaf Hussain Malik.

Police said Nguyen and 20-year-old Terrell Funches lured Malik to his death by responding to an ad for a 2009 blue Audi A8 that he was selling.

Altaf told his wife, Quratulain, that he was going to meet a prospective buyer around 8 p.m. on Dec. 5, 2017, but never came home. Altaf's wife reported him missing the next day.

The man's body was discovered on Dec. 7 at an apartment complex on Truxillo in Third Ward.

EXCLUSIVE: Wife of Richmond man killed selling car felt something was wrong
EMBED More News Videos

Malik's wife reacts to the arrest of the suspects accused of killing her husband.


A resident taking out some trash found Altaf's body covered in trash bags next to a dumpster.

According to police, Nguyen and Funches allegedly searched "How to hide a body and get away from the police" on their phones before stabbing Altaf to death.

The victim had four children. A GoFundMe account has been established to help with the family's continuing needs.

TIMELINE: Father murdered trying to sell his car online
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
stabbingman killedteenmurderRichmond
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
ABC13's Game of the Week: Brenham vs. Waller
3 Waller football players held together by brotherly bond
Waller students put chopstick skills to work in Japan
Off the field, Brenham QB excels in school and raising animals
Constable deputies help homeless couple whose shoes were stolen
Special program's livestock show brings Brenham students together
Blue Bell gives scoop on Brenham ahead of football team's game
Rapper Mac Miller confirmed dead at Los Angeles home, police say
Show More
Houston company found guilty for causing California oil spill
Ex-Texas Children's employee accused of possessing child porn
Former Texans player charged in stealing from player trust
Road Trippers: There's no time better than Island Time!
Student Brawl Caught on Camera at Ball High School
More News