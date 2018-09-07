Teen girl charged as adult in Richmond dad's deadly stabbing

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3045081" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Malik's wife reacts to the arrest of the suspects accused of killing her husband.

A 16-year-old girl who was charged in the deadly stabbing of a Richmond father of four will be tried as an adult.In February, Dalena Nguyen was referred to the Harris County Juvenile Probation Department on a charge of capital murder for the December stabbing death of Altaf Hussain Malik.Police said Nguyen and 20-year-old Terrell Funches lured Malik to his death by responding to an ad for a 2009 blue Audi A8 that he was selling.Altaf told his wife, Quratulain, that he was going to meet a prospective buyer around 8 p.m. on Dec. 5, 2017, but never came home.the next day.The man's body was discovered on Dec. 7 at an apartment complex on Truxillo in Third Ward.A resident taking out some trash found Altaf's body covered in trash bags next to a dumpster.According to police, Nguyen and Funches allegedly searched "How to hide a body and get away from the police" on their phones before stabbing Altaf to death.The victim had four children. Ahas been established to help with the family's continuing needs.