CHILD ABUSE

Teen found starving, wounded and living inside a barn in Oklahoma

EMBED </>More Videos

Teen found starved inside a barn (KTRK)

OKLAHOMA CITY, Oklahoma --
An Oklahoma man is facing child abuse and neglect charges after authorities say the man's teenage son was severely malnourished and in weak shape, KFOR-TV reports.

Authorities say the man's teenage son was severely malnourished and in weak shape.

"From the outside you would never suspect something was going on," Zach Guy, a neighbor, told KFOR-TV. "They seemed like normal people, nice."

"A passerby saw a 15-year-old victim out in a field and became concerned due to his appearance of his condition and called DHS," Adam Panter, the Lincoln County assistant district attorney, said.

The teen, weighing only 80 pounds, didn't even look his age.

"About a month ago we were just working on the fence and a little boy came up. We thought he was an 8-year-old, really scrawny, real short, you know barefoot," Guy said.

Guy remembers seeing the victim again, this time with injuries.

Police were told the boy had been shot by his father with a shotgun, and had shotgun pellets lodged in his leg.

Investigators say the teen told them about a head wound he received was from his father.

"At one point his father had pulled maggots out of him and superglued it shut, telling him that doctors were too expensive to take him to," Panter said.

The victim was taken out of school two years ago. Investigators believe that is when his father started to abuse him.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
child abusechild neglectarrestu.s. & worldinvestigationOklahoma
CHILD ABUSE
Mom found guilty of neglecting to get care for her special needs son
Parents believed 10-year-old girl possessed by demon
11-year-old girl raped by 17 men in India, officials say
Mom accused of letting men rape her 2-year-old daughter
More child abuse
Top Stories
Sketch released of suspect wanted for killing Dr. Mark Hausknecht
Woman allegedly admits to causing Cypress house fire
Galveston County deputy allegedly admits to picking up drugs for inmate
First responders describe effort to save doctor's life after shooting
Houston to open cooling centers
NYPD files department charges against officer in Garner's death
Dallas police officer killed by suspected drunken driver
Record high temperatures possible in Houston through Monday
Show More
Father of Parkland shooting survivors shot and killed during robbery
Florida man shot and killed over parking spot
Grandpa arrested after boy, 4, shoots and kills baby cousin
13 passengers survive after fiery aircraft crash near Austin
Wells Fargo refunding tens of millions of dollars to customers for hidden charges
More News