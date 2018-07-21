Teen found starving, wounded and living inside a barn in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY, Oklahoma --An Oklahoma man is facing child abuse and neglect charges after authorities say the man's teenage son was severely malnourished and in weak shape, KFOR-TV reports.
"From the outside you would never suspect something was going on," Zach Guy, a neighbor, told KFOR-TV. "They seemed like normal people, nice."
"A passerby saw a 15-year-old victim out in a field and became concerned due to his appearance of his condition and called DHS," Adam Panter, the Lincoln County assistant district attorney, said.
The teen, weighing only 80 pounds, didn't even look his age.
"About a month ago we were just working on the fence and a little boy came up. We thought he was an 8-year-old, really scrawny, real short, you know barefoot," Guy said.
Guy remembers seeing the victim again, this time with injuries.
Police were told the boy had been shot by his father with a shotgun, and had shotgun pellets lodged in his leg.
Investigators say the teen told them about a head wound he received was from his father.
"At one point his father had pulled maggots out of him and superglued it shut, telling him that doctors were too expensive to take him to," Panter said.
The victim was taken out of school two years ago. Investigators believe that is when his father started to abuse him.