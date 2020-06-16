HPD homicide detectives investigating teen found shot to death

HOUSTON, Texas -- A Houston police investigation is underway after a boy was found shot to death in a neighborhood on the city's south side.According to HPD, a teen was found dead Tuesday in the 4700 block of Clover Street, which is just off Cullen Boulevard in the Sunnyside neighborhood.HPD told ABC13 that officers were initially told the teen's death was self-inflicted, but homicide detectives have since been called to investigate.Other details, including the circumstances and whether anyone was detained, were not immediately available.The shooting comes a day after a 15-year-old sustained a critical gunshot wound in a separate incident.