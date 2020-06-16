teen killed

HPD homicide detectives investigating teen found shot to death

HOUSTON, Texas -- A Houston police investigation is underway after a boy was found shot to death in a neighborhood on the city's south side.

According to HPD, a teen was found dead Tuesday in the 4700 block of Clover Street, which is just off Cullen Boulevard in the Sunnyside neighborhood.

HPD told ABC13 that officers were initially told the teen's death was self-inflicted, but homicide detectives have since been called to investigate.

Other details, including the circumstances and whether anyone was detained, were not immediately available.

The shooting comes a day after a 15-year-old sustained a critical gunshot wound in a separate incident.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonhouston police departmenthomicideteen killedteen shot
TEEN KILLED
Teenager shot, killed in gated community in NW Harris Co
HS football star killed in crash that ripped BMW in half
17-year-old shot, killed by cousin in home in NE Houston
14-year-old accidentally shoots and kills himself
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Gov. Abbott to speak on state COVID-19 hospitalization
Austin stay home order extended for 2 more months
SPONSORED: This virtual walk is fun and helps animals
TSU holding memorial for iconic debate coach Dr. Thomas Freeman
Missing firefighter's body found after Galveston Causeway crash
WEATHER CLASS: What are training thunderstorms?
COVID-19 cases by zip codes and county-by-county
Show More
Oakland: Air Force sergeant charged in killing of federal officer
George Floyd's name bears Congressional bill for police reform
Man found hanged to death in video was suicide, HPD says
How suicide rates are linked to COVID-19 layoffs
Trump signs executive order on police reform
More TOP STORIES News