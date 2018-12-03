Teenager found safe and unharmed after going missing during jog Sunday

FOUND: Jared Chappelat, 16, has returned home after last being seen jogging in north Houston.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Sixteen-year-old Jared Chappelat has returned home unharmed and safe, according to his mother.

Chappelat was reported missing Sunday night after going for a jog in north Houston near Sue Barnett Drive.

"Words cannot express the tremendous support and outpouring of love that family, friends and neighbors have shown our family," Caroline O'Reardon, Jared's mother, wrote on Facebook. "We are blessed to live in such a wonderful community."

It is unknown at this time what, if anything, happened to Chappelat while he was missing.
