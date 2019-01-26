Teen found partially clothed with deadly wound identified

Teen found partially-clothed with deadly wound in Fort Bend Co. identified

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) --
Investigators have identified the teen whose body was found in Fort Bend County.

Authorities say 17-year-old Jason Montes was found lying face down with a gunshot wound to the back.


Deputies say Montes was partially-clothed and his body looked like it hadn't been there long.

On Thursday, teens were walking home from George Bush High School when they found Montes' body near a retention pond in the Great Oaks neighborhood.

Investigators are working to find out how and why the teen was killed.

