Teen found partially clothed with deadly wound identified

Update: Victim in yesterday’s homicide has been identified as Jason Montes, 17 of Houston. pic.twitter.com/yKkvOENSfr — FBCSO Texas (@FBCSO) January 26, 2019

Investigators have identified the teen whose body was found in Fort Bend County.Authorities say 17-year-old Jason Montes was found lying face down with a gunshot wound to the back.Deputies say Montes was partially-clothed and his body looked like it hadn't been there long.On Thursday, teens were walking home from George Bush High School when they found Montes' body near a retention pond in the Great Oaks neighborhood.Investigators are working to find out how and why the teen was killed.