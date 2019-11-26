Teen found dead inside car with 2 other boys and a girl

By
Authorities are investigating after a 17-year-old was found shot and killed inside a car along Katy Fort Bend Road in west Harris County.

Harris County deputies say the 17-year-old was inside the car with three other teens, including two boys and a girl.

Investigators at the scene told ABC13 they think the car was shot up at a different location around 11:40 p.m. Monday.

Deputies received an initial call of a shooting in progress at 1050 Katy Fort Bend Road. A second call later came in from an apartment complex in the 2400 block of Katy Ranch.

Investigators say they believe someone fired into the vehicle, which later pulled over to get attention from Katy police.

At this time, there is no information on the suspect or the motive of the shooting, but authorities are interviewing witnesses at the scene.



