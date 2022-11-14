15-year-old fatally hit by car in N. Harris County while crossing road, deputies say

Preliminary information states that the car that hit the teen had the right of way when the accident happened.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A 15-year-old has died after being hit by a car while crossing the street in north Harris County, according to deputies.

According to HCSO, two teens, both 15 years old, were crossing the road at Imperial Valley near Rankin Road when the car struck the teen.

HCSO's Vehicular Crimes Division tweeted out that there was a fatal scene, asked for prayers and strength for the friends and family.

The teen died at the scene. The second teen was not injured in the crash, according to HCSO.

At the time of the accident, the car had the right of way, deputies said.

Deputies have already determined that there were no signs of intoxication for the driver.