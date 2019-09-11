Teen dies weighing just 42 pounds, mom charged with neglect

MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin -- A Milwaukee teen with special needs is dead and his mother has been charged with neglect. Authorities said he was emaciated due to severe undernourishment.

The 16-year-old died last week, weighing just 42 pounds.

Iraida Pizarro-Osorio is facing a felony charge in the death of her son.

The 32-year-old woman told investigators her son had a genetic disorder, was epileptic and had autism and that his condition impacted his ability to gain weight.

She said he never weighed more than 80 pounds in his lifetime.

But a few weeks ago, she said the teen's health went downhill. He was found in his room unresponsive and taken to the Sixteenth Street Community Health Center in Milwaukee.

The criminal complaint said he had a faint pulse and appeared to be extremely emaciated before he died.

No one answered at the family's home Monday.

Pizarro-Osorio told authorities she never took her son to the emergency room because she was scared child protective services would be called and her children would be taken.

A lock was found on the door of the teen's bedroom, reported WITI. His mother said it was so he would not crawl out at nighttime.

A final ruling on his cause of death is pending further test results. She's being held on $35,000 and is due back in court Sept. 18.

CNN and the Associated Press contributed to this article.
