19-year-old dies after he was shot in face during fireworks robbery

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 19-year-old who attempted to rob a fireworks stand in north Harris County on the Fourth of July is dead.

The teen died days after he was shot in the face with his own gun by one of the stand's employees, according to deputies.

It happened off of the North Freeway and Airtex Drive around 4 p.m. Thursday.



According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, the suspect approached the stand and began demanding money.

They say an employee went to grab cash and placed it on the counter. The suspect placed the gun down and tried to pick up the cash.

That's when deputies say the employee picked up the gun and shot him in the face.

The suspect, who has not been identified, was taken to the hospital, and later died from his injuries.

