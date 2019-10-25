Teen dies after being gunned down while pumping gas in Katy

KATY, Texas (KTRK) -- An 18-year-old man is dead after a group of unknown men shot him outside a Katy gas station.



Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted Thursday night that the teen was ambushed by suspects in a dark colored pickup truck.

When deputies arrived to the Mobil station at 4909 Greenhouse, they found a teen with serious injuries.

The teen was rushed to the hospital in critical condition, but later died, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

We do not know whether deputies have any leads on the suspects.

