Teen dead after being shot multiple times in Humble

HUMBLE, Texas (KTRK) -- A teen is dead after a shooting in Humble early Sunday morning.Deputies responded to Atasca Creek Drive in the Atascocita South neighborhood around 2:00 a.m.Harris County Homicide Detectives said neighbors reported hearing arguing, and later heard gunfire near the bayou. It is unclear if the two are related.A male, believed to be 18-years-old, was found with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken by life flight to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.Detectives did not know what the teen was doing near the bayou, but they believe he lives in the area.They said they did not have any leads on suspects early Sunday morning.