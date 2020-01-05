Teen charged with capital murder after blood trail leads to dead body

A teenager has been charged with capital murder following the fatal stabbing of 18-year-old Eduardo Fernando Castro.

Christopher Coronado was arrested without incident on Sunday around 1:15 a.m. at his home.

A judge has charged the 17-year-old suspect with capital murder. Bond has not been set.

Castro's body was found next to a car in northeast Harris County on the morning of Dec. 31 after a neighbor could not get into his driveway due to a car partially blocking it.

He was stabbed several times and left near a trail of blood which led to an abandoned trailer.

