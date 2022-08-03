Teen charged in aggravated sexual assault of therapist at juvenile facility to be tried as adult

Since he will be tried as an adult, the teenager could face life in prison. He would have only been able to serve two years if he was tried as a juvenile.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A teen charged with sexually assaulting a therapist who was working at a juvenile facility will be charged as an adult.

Because of that, the suspect's name is now reportable: Auzavier Wartel.

Police said Wartel was 15 years old during the alleged attack at the Harris County Leadership Academy in July 2021.

Wartel will turn 17 later this year.

The Harris County Juvenile Probation Department , which runs the facility, has not yet commented on what was done to protect the woman, or other therapists in the future.

ORIGINAL REPORT: Juvenile could be tried as an adult for alleged aggravated sexual assault against therapist

The alleged sexual assault was committed against a woman who left her oil-and-gas job after 20 years to become a therapist in hopes of making a difference in the lives of individuals who needed some direction.

While on the stand in June, she described being trapped in her office, knocked to the floor, and sexually assaulted.

Wartel was charged with aggravated sexual assault because he allegedly used a piece of workout equipment to get her onto the floor.

Since he will be tried as an adult, he could face life in prison. He would have only been able to serve two years if he was tried as a juvenile.

The therapist has since left her job, saying the incident took everything away from her, such as her ability to trust others.

Her husband spoke to the media following the proceedings.

"She was locked in a room, beat up, and raped," James Haak said. "He also made a threat on her and her family's life, including mine, if we went forward to press charges or let it be known."

Wartel has seven open cases against him in Harris County, including evading arrest, assault of a peace officer, and now an aggravated sexual assault charge.

The teen allegedly tried to put two other therapists in similar situations in the past, but they were able to escape.

ABC13 asked the Harris County Juvenile Probation Department why the suspect was able to be alone in the same room with this therapist following the previous attempts but we were told they couldn't give us a statement until a decision in the hearing is announced.