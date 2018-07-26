17-year-old charged in crash that killed 2 students due to face judge after walking out of jail

A teen charged in a fatal DWI crash is due in court. (KTRK)

By
ATASCOCITA, Texas (KTRK) --
A 17-year-old charged in the violent, drunk driving crash that killed two Atascocita High School students is expected to make his first court appearance on Thursday morning.

Jaggar Clayton Smith bonded out of jail Wednesday afternoon.

Our cameras were there when the teenager was released from custody after being charged with two counts of intoxication manslaughter.

He left in blood-stained, blue hospital scrubs. He didn't say anything as he climbed into a taxi.

Deputies say Smith was drunk and speeding in the 18300 block of Timber Forest early Wednesday morning, when he slammed into a tree, splitting his vehicle in half.

His two passengers were 16-year-old Salma Gomez and 16-year-old Chloe Robison. Both girls died. Gomez and Robison were students at Atascocita High School.

Investigators with the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission Enforcement Division are now trying to trace where Smith got the alcohol.

"He must be going through a really rough time. He made a stupid mistake, it was stupid, but he has to live with this for the rest of his life," said student Cody Heisner.

Smith's family describes him as a good kid.

Smith is a current Kingwood High School student heading into his junior, but previously attended Atascocita High School. He also played football.

His aunt tells us he's never been in trouble.

Although Smith bonded out of jail, the state asked for the following conditions:

- That an ignition lock be put in the teen's car, so he can't drive
- That random urine tests be given
- No drugs or alcohol
- He must have a curfew
Friends of the students went by the scene Wednesday morning to drop off flowers.

"They were good girls. They were fun, always good spirits, bright, always trying to have fun and laugh," said Graydon Morrow, a friend of the victims.

Humble ISD said grief counselors will be available at Atascocita High School on Thursday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

