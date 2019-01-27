Update on Kimberly Glen: 17-yr old male & 15-yr old female, said to be dating. Male retrieves & discharges a firearm striking the female. Female is confirmed deceased. Motive is unknown. Multiple people were in the home at time of incident. Investigation is underway #HouNews — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) January 27, 2019

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5108463" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> ABC13's Charly Edsitty is on scene, providing minute-by-minute updates.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office says they are investigating a deadly shooting at Kimberly Glen Ln., involving a 15-year-old girl.Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says the shooter was the girl's boyfriend, 17-year-old Javon Martin.Martin has been charged with criminal negligent homicide."Investigators determined that Martin was playing with a rifle when he pointed the weapon, and pulled the trigger. The weapon discharged striking the victim one time," said Gonzalez.The family of the 15-year-old has identified her as Makaila Simon.Makaila's mother, Nicole Malbrough, is calling out for action."I feel like something has to be done about gun violence," said Malbrough.Malbrough said she woke up in the middle of the night to the horrible phone call.This comes less than a week after a 17-year-old girl was charged in the fatal shooting of her boyfriend in west Harris County."She's a very loving, sweet and humble, giving and kind-hearted girl," Malbrough said.Makaila has recently celebrated her 15th birthday on Saturday and was a freshman at Lamar High School."Everybody is in grief," Malbrough said. "Everybody wants answers and justice."