Teen charged for gun at school suspected in killing

Jordan McGee, 17, was charged with possession of a prohibited weapon after he alleged took a gun to Langham Creek High School on Friday.
READ MORE: Teen charged with bringing gun to Langham Creek High School
In a court record requesting higher bond, prosecutors say, McGee is a suspect in an active homicide investigation and a documented gang member. His bond was increased from $5,000 to $100,000.
Court records say, on Friday, school staff alerted officers to someone on campus that possibly had a gun. He was in the hallway walking toward the cafeteria.
An officer recognized that person as McGee, a former student.
When McGee saw the officer, he took off. He was later arrested in a neighborhood with a pistol. Officers also found what's described as three white Xanax pills in a plastic bag.
"It's just like, you never know who it could be," said Dominque, a freshman at the school. "It could be, like, someone that you talk to everyday. We're at that point where we have to deal with stuff like this,"
We do not know if the gun was loaded.
Follow Marla Carter on Facebook and Twitter.