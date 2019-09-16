Teen charged for gun at school suspected in killing

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A teen accused of bringing a gun to school is also a suspect in an active homicide investigation, according to court records.

Jordan McGee, 17, was charged with possession of a prohibited weapon after he alleged took a gun to Langham Creek High School on Friday.

READ MORE: Teen charged with bringing gun to Langham Creek High School

EMBED More News Videos

The suspect, Jordan James McGee was arrested after authorities say they found him in possession of a pistol.



In a court record requesting higher bond, prosecutors say, McGee is a suspect in an active homicide investigation and a documented gang member. His bond was increased from $5,000 to $100,000.

Court records say, on Friday, school staff alerted officers to someone on campus that possibly had a gun. He was in the hallway walking toward the cafeteria.

An officer recognized that person as McGee, a former student.

When McGee saw the officer, he took off. He was later arrested in a neighborhood with a pistol. Officers also found what's described as three white Xanax pills in a plastic bag.

"It's just like, you never know who it could be," said Dominque, a freshman at the school. "It could be, like, someone that you talk to everyday. We're at that point where we have to deal with stuff like this,"

We do not know if the gun was loaded.

Follow Marla Carter on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstongun safetysuspect profilesafetyschool evacuationschool emergencyarrestcourthomicide investigationschoolcourt casestudent safetycy fair isdstudentsguns
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Flash flooding threat increases this week
Police officers return fire on gunman, killing him near school
Thousands to greet world leaders on Houston stage
Mom dressed as unicorn surprises daughter at bus stop
Antonio Brown denies new sexual misconduct claim, lawyer says
Movie theater manager kills man who beat her with bat: Police
10-year-old Texas girl dies after contracting brain-eating amoeba
Show More
Propane explosion kills firefighter, injures 6 others
Rod Stewart discloses successful treatment for prostate cancer
Groups turning Missouri City gold for cancer awareness
Busy week 3 in high school football
9-year-old boy shot in drive-by shooting in southeast Houston
More TOP STORIES News