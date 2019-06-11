16-year-old boy blames hot wings, bathroom run for speeding in Camaro

MANITOBA, Canada -- Police hear a lot of excuses from people they pull over for speeding: this is not one of the better ones.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police tweeted that a 16-year-old boy driving a Chevrolet Camaro told them he was speeding because he ate too many hot wings and needed a bathroom.

Police had clocked the teen driving at 105 mph.

Officers were not amused with the excuse.

The teen was fined more than $1,000 and will likely have his license suspended.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
foodcanadateenbathroomspeedingchickenpolice
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News