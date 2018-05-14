ANIMAL ATTACK

'Hardest time in my life so far': Teen recovers from rattlesnake bite in Galveston

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A mom is spending Mother's Day in the hospital with her son who is recovering from a rattlesnake bite.

Eyewitness News spoke with the family in a hospital in Galveston.

"It was probably the worst pain I've ever felt. Constant sharp pain... It was really bad," Austin Fleming said.

The boy was bitten by a rattlesnake while he was walking around the dunes on West Beach.

"I didn't expect to be here. The fact that he is recovering is Mother's Day present enough for me," Austin's mother, Yesenia Sandino, said.

Sandino said the incident has been the "hardest time in my life so far."

Fleming's foot and leg are healing, but doctors are still not sure when he will be released.
