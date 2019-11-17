14-year-old arrested for DUI after high-speed police chase

SEATTLE, Washington -- A 14-year-old girl is behind bars after leading police on a high-speed chase in Washington State.
Troopers say she crashed an SUV at the tail-end of the chase in Friday morning.
The chase started after troopers tried to pull her over, reaching speeds of up to 100 miles an hour.
KOMO reports they were able to stop the vehicle using spike strips.
Officers then arrested two 14-year-old girlsm who tried to run on foot after the crash.
Troopers say the one behind the wheel is suspected of being drunk at the time.
"I thought it was going to be someone who is, you know, older, running because of felonies, stole a car, something like that. I did not think it was going to be someone who was 14, at all," a witness said.
"It's a scary thing for parents. I'm sure no one wants that phone call at midnight-thirty that we've just arrested your kid after a high speed chase, and we believe that they were impaired," said Trooper Johanna Batiste.
The girl who drove the vehicle was held on suspicion of DUI and felony eluding police.
The other girl, who is now back home, was listed as a missing person.
