HACKING

'Candy from a baby' - Teen arrested after hacking into school grading system

EMBED </>More Videos

The grading system at Ygnacio Valley High School in Concord was hacked by a 16-year-old sophomore. That student has been suspended. (KGO-TV)

By
CONCORD, California --
The grading system at Ygnacio Valley High School in Concord was hacked by a 16-year-old sophomore. That student has been suspended.

He spoke to ABC7 News about how and why he did it.

Surveillance video shows the moment armed officers and the Secret Service broke down the door to David Rotaro's home.

The 16-year-old admitted to ABC7 News that he did hack into the school's grading network. "It was like stealing candy from a baby," he said.

It took Rotaro just five minutes to create a phishing email, which he sent out to school staff. Administrators were tipped off about two weeks ago when someone in the I.T. Department got that phishing email, but it went to spam.

Just in case, he asked all of the other teachers if they had gotten the same email. Only one admitted to opening it.

All he needed was one username and password. Rotaro raised and even dropped the grades of 10 to 15 people.

"He was charged with crimes ranging from unauthorized use of entering network to personal info," said Sgt. Carl Cruz of the Concord police.

"I'm speechless. I don't know what to say," Rotaro added.

He says he wanted to also point out the school's vulnerability. "I did kind of want to give awareness to cybersecurity," Rotaro told ABC7 News.

His parents, meantime, had no idea their son had this skill set.

"I"m frustrated he did this, and I don't want him to be in juvenile hall," said Rotaro's father Christian.

Rotaro was released from custody Wednesday. He reportedly never changed his own grades.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
technologyhackingschoolstudentsarrestpolicecyberattacku.s. & worldeducationCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HACKING
Mattress Mack says his Facebook page was hacked
FBI warns banks of worldwide ATM hack threat
Fortnite player accused of scamming teen during gaming session
Investigators warn of keyless cars being broken into due to hacking
Buffalo Wild Wings Twitter account hacked
More hacking
Top Stories
Bank worker allegedly texted boyfriend 'go signal' in robbery
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Employers: Cristhian Rivera passed background check
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Chris appears in court
'Pure poison' - Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Man arrested after threatening Burger King employees
3 men face more than 1K counts each of sexually abusing animals
Show More
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
More News