Teen arrested after 2-hour crime spree in northwest Harris County

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says a 19-year-old who went on a two hour crime spree in northwest Harris County is in custody.

The sheriff says the teen and another man started their spree with a home invasion.



The man was arrested, but the teen got away.

That teen then went on to carjack two people and then robbed multiple motels.



Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says the 19-year-old then led deputies on a chase that eventually ended at SH 249 and Bammel North Houston Road.

The sheriff says the man was armed with a semi-automatic pistol. They also recovered a stolen, fully loaded AR-15 with an extended magazine.

Authorities tell ABC13 that they have confirmed at least three motel robberies, but it's possible the teen suspect was involved in up to five. The first motel was robbed at 5:55 a.m.
