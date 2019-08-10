High school student appears in court for allegedly killing woman who was riding in SUV near Katy

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The 19-year-old man accused of shooting 62-year-old Saron James to death appeared in court Saturday morning.Saron was killed on July 16 when someone opened fire on the SUV she was riding in with her husband in west Harris County.Tekoney Blackledge has been charged with murder and engaging in organized criminal activity. He appeared in court for the first time Saturday morning.On July 29, Blackledge was arrested in Mississippi. In court, officials said he was a documented street gang member who poses a risk to the community.Cleveland James, Saron's husband, told deputies he thought he heard fireworks before noticing the passenger window was shattered. He explained that he didn't realize at first that his wife had been shot in the head.On Friday, a judge set Blackledge bond at $250,000 in each case.