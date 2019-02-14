A two-day investigation led to the arrest of eight people in connection with a prostitution ring in Montgomery County.A release from the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office said they launched an investigation after receiving numerous complaints involving prostitution activities on the internet.The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, along with the Houston Police Department Human Trafficking and Criminal Investigating Unit, Conroe police and Homeland Security Investigations, launched 'Operation Broken Heart,' targeting the complaints.Authorities say a 16-year-old was also among those arrested."The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office and its law enforcement partner will continue to be proactive in the fight against human trafficking," Sheriff Rand Henderson said. "Through our enforcement actions and working with our partners we will continue to arrest and prosecute those who engage in sex trafficking and rescue those who have been forced into trafficking."