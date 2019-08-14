17-year-old accused of threat to blow up United jet attends Atascocita HS: district

HUMBLE, Texas (KTRK) -- A 17-year-old charged with making a terroristic threat targeting a United Airlines flight from Houston is currently enrolled as a junior at Atascocita High School, school district officials confirmed.Humble ISD told ABC13 that Hector Fonseca has not been in attendance since the beginning of the current school year.The district is working with law enforcement and also consulting with its student handbook regarding the situation.Fonseca was taken into custody on Aug. 10, accused of posting the threats to Snapchat.According to court documents, Fonseca was at Bush Intercontinental Airport on Aug. 3 when he snapped an image of his shoes and shorts inside a terminal, along with the words "blown this sh*t up." The snap also included a smiley face and bomb emoji.A second snap was posted before Fonseca boarded the United flight with his father, this time showing the teen holding his passport along with the message "time to blow up the plane," court documents state.On Aug. 4, an e-tip to the FBI National Threat Operations Center was made by a Snapchat representative, who reported the alleged messages, but Fonseca had already left the country.FBI and customs agents investigating the messages followed a digital trail from Fonseca's Snapchat account to the home of a neighbor, who was able to identify the teen and where he lived."Immediately upon questioning...he stated that he knew why law enforcement was speaking to him and that it was regarding the Snap Chat post made by Hector Fonseca," court documents state.Screenshots of the snaps were sent to Houston police, who made plans to arrest Fonseca upon returning home.Fonseca faces up to 10 years in prison, if convicted.ABC13 reached out to Fonseca's family. A person who identified himself as the teen's father said they had nothing to say about the case.If police had been notified of the threat before the plane departed, it would have forced Bush Intercontinental Airport to ground all inbound and outbound planes, airport operations would have been shut down, and all non-emergency personnel would have been evacuated.