Woman found dead in front of house on Langdon Ln. @houstonpolice say first call came in at 6:25 a.m.. she’s holding car keys and looks like she was just about to get into car. #abc13 https://t.co/3cr81ZZUPS pic.twitter.com/M875TuXw8s — Courtney Fischer (@CourtneyABC13) April 5, 2018

A 14-year-old boy has been charged in the shooting death of a woman found dead outside a home in southwest Houston in April.Tuyen Nguyen, 29, left her mother's home at about 11 p.m. on April 4. The following morning, on April 5, she was discovered by her fiance on the front lawn of their home on Langdon Lane. She was found still holding her car keys.Sources say a 14-year-old boy intending to rob someone picked Nguyen at random. But they say he panicked and shot her in the head in the front yard of her home.The teen didn't take anything as a part of the botched robbery.He now faces a charge of capital murder. His name is not being released due to his age. He was arrested without incident on Sunday.