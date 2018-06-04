14-year-old accused of killing random woman as part of botched robbery attempt

EMBED </>More Videos

A 14-year-old boy is charged with capital murder in the fatal shooting of a woman outside of her southwest Houston home. (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A 14-year-old boy has been charged in the shooting death of a woman found dead outside a home in southwest Houston in April.

Tuyen Nguyen, 29, left her mother's home at about 11 p.m. on April 4. The following morning, on April 5, she was discovered by her fiance on the front lawn of their home on Langdon Lane. She was found still holding her car keys.

Sources say a 14-year-old boy intending to rob someone picked Nguyen at random. But they say he panicked and shot her in the head in the front yard of her home.

The teen didn't take anything as a part of the botched robbery.

He now faces a charge of capital murder. His name is not being released due to his age. He was arrested without incident on Sunday.

Follow Courtney on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
homicidehomicide investigationHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Bank worker accused in $75,000 robbery appears in court
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Chris appears in court
3 men face more than 1,400 counts each of sexually abusing animals
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Show More
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
All the news you need in 60 seconds
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
Jose Altuve keeps ball from his first career Triple-A hit
More News