Society

Stolen teddy bear with recording of late mother's voice returned after tweet from Ryan Reynolds

A now famous teddy bear has been returned to its rightful owner after a four-day disappearance that caught the attention of actor Ryan Reynolds.

Mara Soriano, 28, is the bear's owner. She might be a little old to be carrying around teddy bears, but this bear is unique.

It has a recording of her late mother saying in Filipino, "I love you; I'm proud of you; I'll always be with you." The bear is a way for Soriano to always have her mother nearby.

The bear went missing when it was stolen in a bag that also contained Soriano's iPad, a Nintendo Switch and other important items--but none more important that the bear.

Reynolds saw the story and tweeted that he would give a $5,000 reward to whomever returned the bear.

That apparently worked.

On Wednesday, Soriano tweeted a photo of her hugging the precious item. She credited the "Deadpool" star for the teddy's safe return.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societygood newstwitter
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Weak front nears this weekend
Family details last days of 1st dog in US with COVID-19
NASA launches Mars rover to look for signs of ancient life
Mayor to announce new coronavirus education campaign
Explosion erupts at natural gas facility in Mont Belvieu
3-year-old drowning in pool saved by police officers
Here's a recap of the news you need for Thursday, July 30
Show More
911 to stop asking callers about COVID-19 symptoms
Confused over Texas school reopening plans? We clear it up
Tropical Storm Isaias has formed near Puerto Rico
Obama to eulogize Lewis at Atlanta funeral
US economy shrank at record-breaking 33% rate last quarter
More TOP STORIES News