youtube

YouTube to prohibit white supremacist, neo-Nazi content and Holocaust denial

The YouTube application icon is shown in a closeup shot of a smartphone screen. (Shutterstock)

SAN FRANCISCO -- YouTube is updating its hate speech policies to prohibit videos with white supremacist and neo-Nazi content.

The video streaming company says it has already made it more difficult to find such videos, but it's now removing them outright. YouTube will also prohibit videos that deny certain proven events have taken place, such as the Holocaust.

The changes come as YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and other online services face mounting concern that the platforms allow, and in some cases foster, extremism.

YouTube's new policies will take effect immediately.

YouTube, which is owned by Google, says it's removing thousands of channels that violate the new policies.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
technologyinternetyoutubenaziswhite supremacists
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
YOUTUBE
Fla. city hopes 'Baby Shark' song will drive homeless away
2 small dogs face off against bear in SoCal
Body of missing YouTube star recovered in East River
Firefighter uses YouTube duck calls to rescue ducklings
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Security guard shoots 15-year-old robbery suspect in SW Houston
Cinco Ranch home ransacked while owner was out of town
Babies found dead in NYC car; Father tells police he forgot
Jewelry maker accused of pawning $1 million in stolen property
Spring family's Hawaiian vacation ends in deadly crash
Loose tire slams into Jeep on the highway: Video
Major hemp producer moving into Houston coffee factory
Show More
Splash around this weekend in Galveston's clear blue water
Woman who claimed Sonic made her sick facing fraud charge
Couple hunting for seashells finds live Civil War shells
Mom buys out Payless store to donate shoes to those in need
Join 'Screech' for '90s themed pub crawl in downtown Houston
More TOP STORIES News