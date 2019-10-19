halloween

Where's the candy? Nextdoor offers trick or treating map for your neighborhood

If you're headed out for trick or treating this Halloween, Nextdoor is taking the guesswork out of where to find the candy.

The social networking platform has just launched a trick or treating map that allows users to see which houses are giving out treats. The app also allows neighbors to designate their homes as a trick or treat stop.

Homes that are marked with a candy corn have the sweets. Homes marked with a haunted house have the scares.

Neighbors passing out non-food treats can also spread the word through the Treat Map. So, if you're looking for treats that are allergen free, check out the homes marked with a teal pumpkin.

Users just log in to the app by creating a free account, and visit their neighborhood map.

Nextdoor is available for desktop use, as well as iOS and Android.

You can see more on their website at nextdoor.com.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
technologyhalloweenbuzzworthytechnologyu.s. & worldappcandy
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HALLOWEEN
Philadelphia's Midtown Village Is THE Halloween Bar Scene
Candidate wore blackface as Kanye West, but he's not sorry
Blue Halloween buckets raise awareness about autism
Are you brave enough to try and escape Arata Pumpkin Farm's hay maze?
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Homeowner shoots and kills man accused of breaking into home
What Astros fans need to know about ALCS Game 6
Man dies after fall from third story balcony in downtown
Man wanted for allegedly for forcing teen into prostitution
Kate Upton claps back at 'Verlander hurts puppies' sign
We know who he is! Meet 'Nervously Excited Astros Fan'
"Cole Vs the World" shirt design crashes local creator's website
Show More
Houston Astros arrive in Houston ahead of Game 6
See all the new murals after each Astros playoff win
Surprising salaries of the Houston Astros
Justin and Kate: A look at Houston's hottest couple
Why this could be Gerrit Cole's last season with the Astros
More TOP STORIES News