TECHNOLOGY

Watch these kids struggle to use a VCR in honor of VCR Day

EMBED </>More Videos

Watch as kids react to ancient technology "from the times before DVD's." (WPVI)

Ah, the days of tracking, rewinding, and trips to Blockbuster. In honor of VCR Day, take a look back at a brief history of the videocassette recorder.

The VCR was invented in 1956, but it took until the 1970s to be mass produced for the general public. While some people preferred Betamax, VCRs revolutionized media, changed television-watching habits, and posed the first major copyright challenges.

The invention of the VCR particularly threatened the movie industry, which was already feeling pressure from the increasing popularity of television shows. In the landmark 1984 case, the Supreme Court ruled that the making of individual copies of complete television shows, otherwise known as "time-shifting," does not constitute copyright infringement, but is fair use.

But just as quickly as the VCR changed how we consumed media at home, it gave way to the DVD player and streaming video.

Today, children have no idea of the significance of the phrase, "Be kind, rewind." For them, the VCR is a peculiar contraption that is foreign and puzzling. Watching kids struggle to understand how to use one makes for an amusing moment for those of us that once used them so frequently.

Happy VCR Day!
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
technologychildrenparentingfamilyfunny videodistractionwatercoolerbuzzworthy
TECHNOLOGY
List of worst U.S. states for teen drivers who text and drive
Kroger rolls out driverless cars for grocery deliveries
How to find and delete where Google knows you've been
AP: Google tracks your movements, like it or not
High-flying phone problem solved by Turn to Ted team
More Technology
Top Stories
Bank worker accused in $75,000 robbery appears in court
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
3 men face more than 1,400 counts each of sexually abusing animals
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
Show More
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
All the news you need in 60 seconds
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
Jose Altuve keeps ball from his first career Triple-A hit
Deshaun Watson graces cover of Sports Illustrated
More News