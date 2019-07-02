HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Get ready to share the road with a spaceship.
NASA is sending its Orion spacecraft all the way to downtown Houston to help celebrate the 4th of July and Freedom Over Texas.
The 20,000 pound mockup will be part of the Space City Experience Exhibit on view Thursday at Eleanor Tinsley and Sam Houston Parks.
To get it in place for the event, the spacecraft will be loaded onto a special truck.
It will take about an hour to go the 25 miles from Johnson Space Center to downtown.
Beginning Tuesday night, the spacecraft will take the following route:
Space Center Blvd to Clear Lake City Blvd - 7:00 p.m. (Approximate)
Right on Clear Lake City Blvd to I-45 North
Take the 59 North Exit to the I-10 West Exit (Exit 132)
Take I-10 West to the I-45 South Exit (Exit 768B)
Exit onto I-45 South and drive to the Dallas/Pierce Exit ( Exit 47D)
Exit Dallas Street
Right on Dallas
Right on Gillette Street
Right on Allen Parkway - 8:00 p.m. (Approximate)
The Orion mockup is currently being used to test recovery operations from the water. It's known as the Post Orion Recovery Test mockup or PORT.
If you are on the road during the move, be prepared for slowdowns, and be on the lookout for those trying to catch a glimpse of the craft as it passes by.
If you see it, you're encouraged to snap a photo and use the hashtag #SpotOrion.
Follow Jeff Ehling on Facebook and Twitter.
Watch NASA's Orion spacecraft mockup travel on Houston streets today
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News