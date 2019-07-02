Technology

Watch NASA's Orion spacecraft mockup travel on Houston streets today

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Get ready to share the road with a spaceship.

NASA is sending its Orion spacecraft all the way to downtown Houston to help celebrate the 4th of July and Freedom Over Texas.

The 20,000 pound mockup will be part of the Space City Experience Exhibit on view Thursday at Eleanor Tinsley and Sam Houston Parks.

To get it in place for the event, the spacecraft will be loaded onto a special truck.

It will take about an hour to go the 25 miles from Johnson Space Center to downtown.

Beginning Tuesday night, the spacecraft will take the following route:

Space Center Blvd to Clear Lake City Blvd - 7:00 p.m. (Approximate)
Right on Clear Lake City Blvd to I-45 North
Take the 59 North Exit to the I-10 West Exit (Exit 132)
Take I-10 West to the I-45 South Exit (Exit 768B)
Exit onto I-45 South and drive to the Dallas/Pierce Exit ( Exit 47D)
Exit Dallas Street
Right on Dallas
Right on Gillette Street
Right on Allen Parkway - 8:00 p.m. (Approximate)

The Orion mockup is currently being used to test recovery operations from the water. It's known as the Post Orion Recovery Test mockup or PORT.

If you are on the road during the move, be prepared for slowdowns, and be on the lookout for those trying to catch a glimpse of the craft as it passes by.

If you see it, you're encouraged to snap a photo and use the hashtag #SpotOrion.

Follow Jeff Ehling on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
technologyhoustonspacefreedom over texas
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News