Walmart to offer self-driving delivery service

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Walmart plans to partner with the technology company Nuro to offer a pilot program that delivers groceries with self-driving vehicles.The program will use Nuro's R2 vehicle that allows customers to access their deliveries with a code on their phone. The retail chain said the pilot program will begin with a small group of customers who opt-in to the service.Nuro is no stranger to the Houston area since it launched autonomous delivery with Kroger at two southwest Houston stores earlier this year. In a modified Toyota Prius, the Nuro vehicle still has a person behind the wheel who delivers groceries.It will only be available at the Walmart Neighborhood Market at 9700 Hillcroft and will serve three zip codes: 77096, 77035, and 77401.Plans for the program are set to get under way some time this year.