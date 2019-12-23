Technology

Utah man implants Tesla key into skin, unlocks car by raising hand

SPRINGVILLE, Utah -- A Utah man inserted technology under his skin that lets him unlock his Tesla with just a wave of his hand.

Inserting more computer chips allowed him to also unlock doors at work, log on and off of his computer and share contact information.

Ben Workman, the self-titled "cybernetics enthusiast, " studies human and machine interaction.

The first few implants weren't done by a piercing artist or a doctor, Workman convinced a family member to help him with the procedure.

"In all reality, it was experimentation and curiosity," Workman said. "To get them in, they come in syringes, that you just place under the skin and pop the tags out, except the Tesla key."

Workman asked a piercing studio to help insert his Tesla key but he said they were not too keen on the idea at first.

The cybernetics enthusiast also has a magnet attached to his left hand, he says iT's for "magic tricks" and "fun stuff."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
technologyutahteslacomputersscience
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3 home invasion suspects dead after resident opens fire
Baby boy dies of flu in northwest Harris County
DNA test could confirm soon if baby is murdered mom's daughter
16-year-old accused of killing his 21-year-old girlfriend
Mayor invites Lizzo to be recognized by city for accomplishments
4 gifts you can order that will arrive by Christmas
Gorgeous start to your week, but here's what Christmas will bring
Show More
Purple Heart veteran comes out of coma just in time for Christmas
Hazardous green ooze found seeping onto highway
California grocery store clerk shoots, kills robbery suspect
These laws go into effect in Texas on Jan. 1, 2020
Macy's at Memorial City Mall robbed in smash-and-grab heist
More TOP STORIES News