There have been some interesting mix-ups with people using Airbnb recently, but this one is hard to top.One customer was sent to a house in Minnesota after the website mixed up an address for a home that was really in the country of Georgia.A doorbell camera caught the Airbnb customers arriving at a home on Georgia Avenue in the town of Crystal, Minnesota.The homeowners answered the doorbell, only to explain to the customer that their home wasn't for rent.Airbnb says its site auto-corrected the address for the original listing in the country of Georgia to the address in Minnesota.The company has since taken the listing down.