climate change

United Nations looking into 'floating cities' designs as solution to climate change

The United Nations is teaming up with a private firm that designs floating cities. They want to see if this kind of city could be a solution to sea level rise caused by climate change.

Oceanix renderings of the first prototype city show a series of hexagonal platforms anchored to the seabed that would house up to 10,000 people. The cities would include everything from schools, to stores and restaurants.

Designers say they could even include cages under the city to harvest scallops, kelp or other forms of seafood.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
technologyunited nationsoceansu.s. & worldclimate change
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CLIMATE CHANGE
Smoke from U.S. wildfires may cause spike in premature deaths
Republican lawmakers go into hiding over state's climate change vote
Lost polar bear wanders into city, scavenging for food
Scientists: A million species are in threat of extinction
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Good Samaritan steps up to help puppy injured in hit-and-run
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stones back in Houston for first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News