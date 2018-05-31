TECHNOLOGY

Uber launches emergency 'panic button' for U.S. riders

EMBED </>More Videos

The new feature allows Uber passengers to dial 911 directly from the app. (KABC)

BY ABC7.com staff
Uber rolled out a new emergency "panic button" on Tuesday, allowing U.S. riders to dial 911 directly from the app.

By pressing the button, riders will be able to share their location with 911 dispatchers. In some cities, it will transmit the color, make and model of the passenger's vehicle.

RELATED: Las Vegas Uber driver, passenger carjacked at gunpoint, suspects arrested in Arizona

The safety feature, first announced in April, follows recent reports of sexual assault and other violence experienced by passengers.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
technologyubertechnologyridesharemobile appapp911 callsafety
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Las Vegas Uber driver, passenger carjacked at gunpoint
TECHNOLOGY
List of worst U.S. states for teen drivers who text and drive
Kroger rolls out driverless cars for grocery deliveries
How to find and delete where Google knows you've been
AP: Google tracks your movements, like it or not
High-flying phone problem solved by Turn to Ted team
More Technology
Top Stories
Bank worker accused in $75,000 robbery appears in court
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Chris appears in court
'Pure poison' - Professor issues warning about coconut oil
3 men face more than 1,400 counts each of sexually abusing animals
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Show More
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
All the news you need in 60 seconds
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
More News