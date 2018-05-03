TWITTER

Twitter asks users to change passwords due to bug

Twitter says you should change your password after a bug was discovered recording the login information of hundreds of millions of users. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO, California --
Twitter is advising its hundreds of millions of users to change their passwords due to a bug.

In a tweet, the company said, "We recently found a bug that stored passwords unmasked in an internal log. We fixed the bug and have no indication of a breach or misuse by anyone. As a precaution, consider changing your password on all services where you've used this password."

