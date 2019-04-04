The Woodlands dad creates app to keep track of your child

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (KTRK) -- They say it takes a village. Now, one dad from The Woodlands wants to help you start that village with an app."A group of us found similar issues in our communities when dealing with our children. We wanted to give them the freedom of roaming from house to house, but not having them have cell phones too early or come back home to tell us 'I'm at so and so houses,'" said app developer Chris Ross.That's how the Safe Subs app was started."It allows you to check in children in the neighborhood as they come and check them out as they go. It gives parents a, 'Hey your kid's over at my house and then they left,'" said Ross.You'll get an alert sent straight to your phone with the time and whose house your child is at.If you're ready for your child to come home just press "Send Home.""Parents want to know where their kids are at, but they don't want to bombard parents with text messages," said Ross.The app branches into other areas of childcare."It'd be nice to know if the kids have allergies. You know when you checked them in so that you aren't serving them a snack that they shouldn't eat. Then we thought it'd be great to know their curfew. Wouldn't it be great if we had a hangout area and all the parents know hey my child is available to play instantly," said Ross.The app also includes a community sub board where you can post recommendations, favors, and ask questions.To get this app working in your community all it takes is a parent to initiate the Safe Sub and then invite other parents within your neighborhood. As new members get added, everyone within the group is notified. The app is now live on iOS and Android devices.