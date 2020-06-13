SpaceX

SpaceX launches another Falcon 9 rocket

CAPE CANAVERAL, Florida -- The private spaceflight company SpaceX launched approximately 60 new Starlink satellites on Saturday to join its mega-constellation of broadband internet transmitters.

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launched the satellites - the ninth batch in SpaceX's Starlink broadband network.



Three SkySat Earth-imaging satellites for Planet will launch as rideshare payloads on this mission.

Related topics:
technologyfloridaspacexinternetnasasatellitesastronautspaceinternational space stationjohnson space centerkennedy space center
