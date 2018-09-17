TECHNOLOGY

Some complain new iPhones are too big for hands of women

Apple is facing complaints about the size of its new iPhones.

Apple is facing backlash over its newly released iPhones, with some people complaining that the new devices are sexist.

Critics say the largest iPhones yet are too big for the average woman's hand.

Some are taking to social media to voice their frustration, complaining they'll constantly be dropping their phone.

Others say they're worried the big phones will strain their hands.

According to a 2015 study, the average man's hand is one inch larger than a woman's.

Three new iPhones are coming out this month and next.

Apple XS has a bigger screen than the one on last year's dramatically designed model, the iPhone X. It'll cost about $1,000.

A bigger version will be called the iPhone XS Max, which looks to be about the size of the iPhone 8 Plus, though the screen size is much larger. This one will cost almost $1,100, topping last year's iPhone X, which at $1,000 seemed jaw-dropping at the time.

As with the iPhone X, the new phone has a screen that runs from edge to edge, an effort to maximize the display without making the phone too awkward to hold. The screen needs no backlight, so black would appear as truly black rather than simply dark.

This even-bigger iPhone, which will be available on Sept. 21 - with orders open the week before - represents Apple's attempt to feed consumers' appetite for increasingly larger screens as they rely on smartphones to watch and record video, as well as take photos wherever they are.
