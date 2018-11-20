On Tuesday, users reported outages on both sites, which appeared to have intermittent service. Facebook owns Instagram.
The website downdetector.com showed a spike in reports around 8:30 a.m., Houston time.
But Texas wasn't the only one having a social media emergency. Comments on the downdetector website showed people globally having issues from Norway and Sweden to Brazil and Hungary.
The problem had some people in the worldwide online community asking, "Is Facebook broken?"
I ask because I care. pic.twitter.com/lhYxrwllsG— Travis Herzog (@TravisABC13) November 20, 2018
Others who were having issues brought up another point about the Instagram and Facebook outages. What about the people who run their businesses on the platforms?
Some tried to create scenarios for the problems. "Would it probably be because Instagram is doing a wipe down? Deleting all fake followers, likes, etc?" one person mused.
Another took a likely uncommon approach to this social meltdown.
"Nice break actually," the person said.
Zoo social media guy attempts to engage in current social trends, authors post about being inconvenienced waiting for Facebook to come back online, then realizes he is conflicted and partially thankful for the break. Current expression... #FacebookDown pic.twitter.com/wICj5Y6fP9— Houston Zoo (@houstonzoo) November 20, 2018