Self-driving technology may be used to prevent the spread COVID-19

Driverless technology may play a critical role in preventing the spread of viruses like COVID-19.

Autonomous shuttles in Florida, meant for people, are transporting COVID-19 tests instead, with no one operating the shuttle inside.

The autonomous shuttles connect from a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site at the Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville, Florida, to another building on campus, with the help of mobility company 'Beep.' The use of these shuttles frees up medical personnel for the frontlines and limits the handling of the test.

In Houston, METRO continues to pursue driverless technology, but it recently experienced a setback.

After launching autonomous shuttle service on the Texas Southern University campus last June, it had to suspend operations after a passenger was injured on the same kind of shuttle in Ohio.

When it comes to getting groceries, Kroger is working with robotics company Nuro on driverless grocery delivery.

Removing the driver would further minimize the risk of COVID-19 exposure.

