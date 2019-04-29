Technology

Samsung creates new $16,000 "vertical" TV

TV is getting a makeover for the digital age.

Samsung has designed a 43-inch TV that can turn vertically to watch all those cellphone videos full-screen. The TV can also be turned horizontally for traditional viewing.

The big screen will cost you big money, with the TV priced at about $16,000. Right now, it's set to be released in Korea next month. There's no word on when, or if, it will be released in the U.S.
