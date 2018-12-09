TECHNOLOGY

Rocket carrying satellite has launch scrubbed due to issues at Vandenberg Air Force Base

EMBED </>More Videos

A rocket carrying a satellite set to be launched from Vandenberg Air Force Base was scrubbed Saturday night due to technical issues. (KABC)

By and ABC7.com staff
LOMPOC, California --
A rocket carrying a satellite set to be launched from Vandenberg Air Force Base was scrubbed Saturday night due to technical issues.

The United Launch Alliance rocket was scheduled for 8:15 p.m. and with only 7.5 seconds left before liftoff, a hold was placed.

It appeared there may have been problems with the fuel and after the delay, the launch was scrubbed during the live broadcast.



People flocked to Griffith Observatory in hopes of catching a spectacular light show in the sky from the rocket, but were ultimately disappointed when the launch was canceled.

ULA said the sequencer, which controls the countdown detected a problem, but specifics of what else went wrong were not given.

It was originally scheduled to launch Friday afternoon, but the attempt was scrubbed after issues between the control center and the launch site.

ULA shared a picture of its Delta IV Heavy rocket as it gets ready for launch from Vandenberg Air Force Base on Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018.



The rocket, a Delta IV Heavy, was carrying a government reconnaissance satellite.

ULA has carried out 27 launches for the National Reconnaissance Office over the past 12 years.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
technologysciencerocketrocket launchsatellitesgovernmentspaceu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Rocket launch from Vandenberg Air Force Base scrubbed
TECHNOLOGY
Report: Artificial intelligence to help couples build relationships
Dunkin' warns customers of data breach
Samsung apologizes over sicknesses, deaths of some workers
Today's tech makes spying on others easy
More Technology
Top Stories
Colts defense ends Texans winning streak at 9 games
Police searching for driver of deadly hit-and-run crash
Man shot and killed at business in NE Houston
Texans fans mourn loss of superfan 'End Zone King'
Fire crews rescue multiple reptiles from burning home
High lake levels and debris temporarily close Lake Conroe
Oklahoma QB Kyler Murray apologizes for old anti-gay tweets
Child caught on camera stealing packages off porch
Show More
Suspect charged in shooting of 7-year-old in Katy
K9 officer unsure of new snow boots
Boil water notice issued for multiple Houston areas
Columbia releases 1979-style Star Wars coat
Former Miss Kentucky accused of sending nude photos to a student
More News