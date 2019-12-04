Technology

Retailers selling 'carrying straps' for airpods, turning them into headphones

Airpods are having a moment, and if you have them, you know they're pricey.

To ease the anxiety of losing the wireless earbuds, retailers are now selling carrying straps.

They're a sort of leash for your expensive earbuds.

A company called Tapper makes them and retailers like Amazon and Nordstrom are selling them.

All you have to do is attach the carrying straps and suddenly the wireless buds look like -- you guessed it -- headphones.

Someone on Twitter is going viral with commentary, "Ladies and gentlemen, we have officially come full circle."

The straps cost about $60 on top of the roughly $150 to $250 for the airpods.

Regular old headphones? $5 and up, and straps are included.
