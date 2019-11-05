Technology

Researchers say light can hack into your smart device

By Krisann Chasarik
Those laser pointer lights could hack into your smart home voice assistant.

University researchers say they were able to hack Alexa, Google Home, Siri and Facebook Portal by shining lasers at them.

The light can trick microphones and make the devices react as if they are receiving audio.

The study found light commands can be sent from 360 feet away, from one building to another. The light can also penetrate glass, affecting a device that is left near a window.

In one case, a garage door was opened using a laser light. Researchers also say they can use light commands to locate, lock and unlock doors and buy things online.

Researchers at the University of Michigan and Japan released their findings on Monday.

Their advice? Keep your smart devices away from windows and make sure they can't be seen by anyone outside your home.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
technologymichiganlaserhackinghomeu.s. & worldsmartphones
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
9 members of American family, including babies, killed in Mexico
Vaping crisis has now reached Texas elementary schools
Teen sneaked out, took parents' car and slammed into home
Texas Election Day 2019: Your guide to voting
ABC13's Morning News
Don't do these 7 things at your polling place Tuesday
Houston mayor hoping for home run at ballot box
Show More
Meet Tony Buzbee: Mayoral hopeful and Renaissance man
Opposing football players go viral after praying on field
Best time to sell your car and avoid depreciating car values
Parents trick kids in Jimmy Kimmel's Halloween candy prank
Woman accused of faking cancer collected over $10K
More TOP STORIES News