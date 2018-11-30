TECHNOLOGY

Report: Artificial intelligence to help couples build relationships

A new study predicts that virtual assistants will be able to predict the success of your relationship with 75 percent accuracy. (Photo by Amazon)

SAN FRANCISCO --
A new report from eHarmony and Imperial College London says artificial intelligence has the potential to help couples build stronger relationships.

The study predicts virtual assistants -- like Siri, Alexa and Google Assistant -- will be able to predict the success of your relationship with 75 percent accuracy.

That's because the robots can listen in on your conversations and analyze vocal patterns, intonation and frequency of communication.

To be clear, this report is just a prediction of what dating will be like in the future, not a new feature announced by Apple, Amazon or Google.
