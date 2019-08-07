'Did the kids do their chores?': Parents design app that helps track children's household work

WILMINGTON, North Carolina (KTRK) -- Parents, how often do you find yourself nagging your kids about helping to do more around the house? Well, a North Carolina couple might have a solution to your problem.
The new app is designed to give kids and parents a little encouragement in the chore department.
"You know, you want the old and the new to match. Everyone has a phone. It's all in the digital age," app creator Christine Robicheau told WWAY.
Christine and her husband Peter designed the Chorez app to help parents and children with designating chores.
"Once you've set it up you don't have to go get a new chore chart," Christine said.
With the app, Christine says you can customize your own list of chores, and from there each child can look at what chores are available for the day and how much they can earn.
Peter says to cover his tracks, his son can take a "before picture" then an "after picture" to prove he did the job.
"It really is just a minute or so of looking at the app and saying, 'I approve this.' You can look at the before and after picture to determine if it was done well. One of the problems with parents is, 'Did the kids do their chores? They're all checked off on the refrigerator, right?'"
He says then you can pay your child with the push of a button.
When you download the app you can get a prepaid MasterCard for each person and link those cards straight to your bank account.
"These cards basically allow you to send money back and forth like Venmo or PayPal or any of those, but within your family," Peter explained.
The premium version of the Chorez app is $59.99 a year, but there's also a free version users can download and try out before buying the full app.
They have to create these habits and have it be something that is normal to them, that if they do well they're going to be rewarded," Christine said.
One special feature on the Chorez app is called fair share, which lets you split the yearly cost of the app with your children to act as a small tax that's taken out of their earnings.
